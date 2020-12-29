Ventus VCT Plc (VEN.L) (LON:VEN) Stock Price Down 2%

Ventus VCT Plc (VEN.L) (LON:VEN)’s stock price traded down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 98.50 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.29). 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 12,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.31).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.06 million and a P/E ratio of 15.63.

Ventus VCT Plc (VEN.L) Company Profile (LON:VEN)

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

