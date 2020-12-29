Vertcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $47,450.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.91 million and approximately $47,450.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 57,846,047 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

