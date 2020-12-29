VIBE Price Tops $0.0157 on Top Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. VIBE has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $91,526.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VIBE

VIBE is a token. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

