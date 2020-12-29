VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $362.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to post sales of $362.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $396.47 million and the lowest is $339.65 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $237.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,602.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,794 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,270,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,665 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,543,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,539 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,207,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232,181 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.79. 2,109,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

