VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF) Hits New 1-Year High at $411.50

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and last traded at GBX 411.50 ($5.38), with a volume of 38959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411.50 ($5.38).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 382.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 338.82. The stock has a market cap of £714.39 million and a P/E ratio of 274.33.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

