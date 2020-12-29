Vivek K. Jayaraman Sells 56,105 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 56,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $448,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CERS traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.80. 1,839,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,441. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CERS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 40.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 28.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

