Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €169.47 ($199.37).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

VOW3 stock opened at €152.76 ($179.72) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €148.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €140.01. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €186.84 ($219.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion and a PE ratio of 18.81.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.