Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of IID opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.50.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

