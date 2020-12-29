(VXS.TO) (TSE:VXS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

(VXS.TO) (TSE:VXS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.28. (VXS.TO) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 240,000 shares trading hands.

About (VXS.TO) (TSE:VXS)

ViXS Systems Inc (ViXS) is engaged in designing media processing semiconductor solutions for the broadcasting and consumer electronics industries. It has over 461 patents issued and pending worldwide and over 30 million media processor shipments to date. ViXS is driving the transition to Ultra HD 4K across the entire content value chain by providing professional and consumer grade chipsets that support the new High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) standard up to Main 10 Profile, reducing bandwidth consumption by 50% while providing the depth of color and image clarity needed to take advantage of higher-resolution content.

