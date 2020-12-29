W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefitting from its insurance business, which has been performing well on increase in premium written over the past many years. W.R. Berkley has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. The company’s international business is poised for growth supported by supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and lower times interest earned concern. High costs tend to weigh on margin expansion. Exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in earnings. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the last six months.”

WRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of WRB opened at $66.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 11.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 37.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 92.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 10.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

