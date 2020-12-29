Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Waddell & Reed’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. It has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company is set to be acquired by Sydney, Australia-based Macquarie Group for $1.7 billion. Its focus on strengthening the Wealth Management channel is likely to lead to enhanced asset inflows. Efforts to reduce costs and improve efficiency are impressive. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect solid balance sheet position, through which it will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, a tough operating backdrop, increasing outflows and changing investor preference toward lower-risk investment products are expected to keep hurting its revenues. Also, the presence of intangibles on its balance sheet is a concern.”

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

WDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of WDR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. 36,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,434. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.