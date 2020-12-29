Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Shares Gap Up to $3.83

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $5.03. Wah Fu Education Group shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 9,032 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Wah Fu Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

