Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,281. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $35.67.

