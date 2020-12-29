Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,214,045. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $201.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

