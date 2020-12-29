Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New $598,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,550 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 311,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,243,280. The stock has a market cap of $189.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.65.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

