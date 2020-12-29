Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases 19,262 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 1.2% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 37,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth $1,433,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 142,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in CME Group by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.11. 8,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,802. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.40 and a 200-day moving average of $169.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.