Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases 23,695 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 61.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,695 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 2.5% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $707,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.65. 10,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,199. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $173.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.29.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

