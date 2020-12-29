Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases 2,519 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSLV. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XSLV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,600. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $51.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.