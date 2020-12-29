Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Weibo updated its Q4 2020

Shares of NASDAQ WB traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,424,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,667. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $52.33.

WB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

