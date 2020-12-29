Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Lowered to $38.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at China Renaissance Securities from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. China Renaissance Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA raised their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.60. 266,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,667. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $52.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 47,451 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

