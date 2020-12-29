Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) shares traded down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.30 and last traded at $38.33. 6,424,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 1,657,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 28th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Weibo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Weibo by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

