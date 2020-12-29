Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) shares traded down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.30 and last traded at $38.33. 6,424,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 1,657,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.31.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.
The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Weibo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Weibo by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
