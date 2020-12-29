WideOpenWest Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,222 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 927% compared to the average volume of 119 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 50.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 114,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 240.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $929.24 million, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

