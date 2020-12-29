Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty Sells 500 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $17,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,013.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:WLFC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.24. 306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,456. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $210.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%.
Willis Lease Finance Company Profile
Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.
Read More: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.