Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty Sells 500 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $17,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,013.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:WLFC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.24. 306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,456. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $210.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 1,618.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

