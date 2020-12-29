WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Trading Down 0.7%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) was down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.78 and last traded at $76.78. Approximately 371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.36.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMCB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

