WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.60

WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and traded as high as $40.59. WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund shares last traded at $40.48, with a volume of 5,322 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding international stocks outside the financial sector.

