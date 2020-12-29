WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ WKEY opened at $6.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $85.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. WISeKey International has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About WISeKey International
Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.