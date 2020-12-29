WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ WKEY opened at $6.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $85.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. WISeKey International has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.