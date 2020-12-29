World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $103.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $712.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.55. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $124.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $85,771.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,215.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $93,270.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,170.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $581,950 over the last three months. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 370,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2,365.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 145,584 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 201,734.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 58,503 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

