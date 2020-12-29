World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $67.53.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

