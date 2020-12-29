Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,507.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 421,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,080,000 after buying an additional 36,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,405,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $65.32 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

