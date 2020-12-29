Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.94. 370,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 550,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mak Capital One LLC raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,513 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,613,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

