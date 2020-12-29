Yatsen Holding Limited’s (NYSE:YSG) Quiet Period Will End on December 29th

Yatsen’s (NYSE:YSG) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 29th. Yatsen had issued 58,750,000 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $616,875,000 based on an initial share price of $10.50. During Yatsen’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

YSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Shares of Yatsen stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Yatsen has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.