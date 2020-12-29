yTSLA Finance Hits Market Cap of $110,665.94 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. One yTSLA Finance token can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00006319 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $110,665.94 and approximately $32,178.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00141917 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00197266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00604769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00326215 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00055480 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,436 tokens. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Token Trading

yTSLA Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yTSLA Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yTSLA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

