Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Trading Down 6.4%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s share price fell 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.91. 1,766,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 1,037,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Yunji from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $411.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yunji Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunji stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 17,897.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Yunji worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

