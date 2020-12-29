Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13).

ALRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. 7.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.