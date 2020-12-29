Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.88 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report sales of $211.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $207.75 million and the highest is $216.00 million. Albany International posted sales of $257.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $885.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $881.51 million to $890.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $884.19 million, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $885.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.70 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

AIN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.24. 80,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,054. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.40. Albany International has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $79.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average is $57.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

