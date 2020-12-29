Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will post $4.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.77 billion and the lowest is $4.60 billion. Becton, Dickinson and posted sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $19.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.49 billion to $19.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.95 billion to $19.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.50.

Shares of BDX opened at $248.15 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 90.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

