Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $311.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will post $311.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $314.90 million and the lowest is $307.82 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $320.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of FELE traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.69. The company had a trading volume of 91,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.