Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to post $126.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.20 million. Harmonic reported sales of $122.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $373.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.50 million to $374.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $464.38 million, with estimates ranging from $428.30 million to $495.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,360. The company has a market capitalization of $710.63 million, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 204,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,442,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after acquiring an additional 456,982 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 614,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 288,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 181,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

