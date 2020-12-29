Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.27. Investors Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $201.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.45 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on ISBC. BidaskClub lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 524,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.43. 49,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.14. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

