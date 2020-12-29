Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Spire posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cfra cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sidoti cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.79. 2,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spire by 48.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,688,000 after buying an additional 347,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spire by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,399,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,546,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Spire by 516.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 335,777 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spire by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 362,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 85,075 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

