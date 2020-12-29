Zacks: Analysts Expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will announce $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.13. CAI International posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CAI International.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million.

CAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on CAI International in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. CAI International has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $35.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $574.95 million, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. CAI International’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,329.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CAI International by 550.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in CAI International during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CAI International during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.