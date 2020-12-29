Zacks: Analysts Expect China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for China Biologic Products’ earnings. China Biologic Products posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that China Biologic Products will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for China Biologic Products.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CBPO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ CBPO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $117.97. 109,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,433. China Biologic Products has a 1-year low of $97.91 and a 1-year high of $119.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in China Biologic Products by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,962,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,665,000 after acquiring an additional 210,876 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in China Biologic Products in the second quarter valued at about $17,199,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 16.2% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 464,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 64,558 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 55.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 139,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 122.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Biologic Products (CBPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.