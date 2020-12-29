Zacks: Analysts Expect Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) to Announce -$3.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) to announce earnings per share of ($3.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novus Therapeutics’ earnings. Novus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($19.93) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($24.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($34.11) to ($15.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novus Therapeutics.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($3.87).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Novus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

In other Novus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 103,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $2,229,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Logos Global Management Lp purchased 92,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $2,341,497.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Novus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 57.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 61,960 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Novus Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,187 shares during the last quarter.

Novus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,988. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. Novus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

