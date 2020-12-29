Zacks: Analysts Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to post sales of $176.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.90 million to $178.80 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $122.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $619.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.80 million to $622.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $702.93 million, with estimates ranging from $682.30 million to $718.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPBI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,505. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $32.91.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

