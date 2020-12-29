Zacks: Analysts Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.72. Trustmark posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $182.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $26.85. 6,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

