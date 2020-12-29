Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

AQMS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Aqua Metals by 343.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Aqua Metals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AQMS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 83,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

