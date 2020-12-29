Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Aravive posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aravive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.21. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05.

In other news, CFO Vinay Shah bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 31,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.