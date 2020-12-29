Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to Post $3.69 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to post earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55. Cigna posted earnings per share of $4.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $18.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.40 to $18.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $20.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $21.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.17.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,270 shares of company stock worth $15,975,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $1,231,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.19. 93,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.11. Cigna has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.96.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.