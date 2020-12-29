Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.35 Million

Brokerages expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to announce sales of $107.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.90 million. Neogen posted sales of $99.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year sales of $448.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.50 million to $448.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $483.95 million, with estimates ranging from $476.80 million to $491.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.22 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Neogen stock opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.98.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $1,796,363.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,543. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Neogen by 88.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Neogen during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Neogen during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Neogen during the third quarter worth about $140,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

