Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) will report earnings per share of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings. Blue Apron reported earnings per share of ($1.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full year earnings of ($3.59) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blue Apron.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. The business had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

APRN opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $80.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -3.19.

In other news, General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $39,830.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $44,618.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,260 shares of company stock worth $124,272. 24.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 53.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter worth $105,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 70.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

